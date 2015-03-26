Expand / Collapse search
2nd person arrested in suspicious SF fire

By | Associated Press

SAN FRANCISCO – Police say a second person has been taken into custody in connection with a suspicious four-alarm fire that damaged four homes and displaced 10 people in San Francisco.

Officer Carlos Manfredi said that a woman was arrested late Tuesday morning, just hours after a 61-year-old man was also arrested for the early-morning blaze in the city's Bayview District, an industrial area near Candlestick Park.

Manfredi says both suspects face charges of reckless arson as one home was destroyed and three more were damaged. No injuries were reported.

Authorities have not estimated the cost of the damage.