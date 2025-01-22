Fast-moving Hughes Fire breaks out in Los Angeles County as California officials order evacuations

A wildfire recently erupted in Los Angeles County on Wednesday, prompting evacuation orders from California officials.

The Hughes Fire, which was first reported on Wednesday morning, is located in the unincorporated community of Castaic in northwestern Los Angeles County. As of noon local time, the fire was 0% contained and had burned over 3,400 acres.

Aerials show smoke billowing near Castaic Lake, a reservoir in the Sierra Pelona Mountains.

The new fire comes amid a deadly wildfire season in the Golden State, as firefighters have battled destructive Southern California blazes for weeks.

The Pacific Palisades fire, which began on Jan. 7, is still burning and has claimed at least 11 lives and over 6,500 structures.

CALIFORNIA FIRES: ESSENTIAL PHONE NUMBERS FOR LOS ANGELES-AREA RESIDENTS AND HOW YOU CAN HELP THEM

According to Cal Fire, residents in four regions near the Hughes Fire are urged to leave immediately. This includes the vicinity of Castaic Lake, Paradise Ranch and the Ridge Route.

"Immediate threat to life. This is a lawful order to LEAVE NOW," the alert reads. "The area is lawfully closed to public access."

LA FIRES DESTROYED RYAN O'NEAL'S MALIBU HOME HE ONCE SHARED WITH FARRAH FAWCETT

Other nearby residents, such as those living in the vicinity of Charlie Canyon and Sloan Canyon, are warned to evacuate but not ordered to do so. This also includes locals living near Green Hill Drive and Bitter Canyon.

Residents are encouraged to visit the CAL FIRE website to determine whether they need to evacuate.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Los Angeles County Fire Department is actively battling the fire.

Fox News Digital's Sophia Compton contributed to this report.