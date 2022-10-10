Expand / Collapse search
Maryland
Published

20-year-old shot at party at Morgan State University campus in Baltimore

Morgan State University spokesperson told police the wounded man isn't enrolled as a student

Associated Press
A 20-year-old man was in stable condition after he was shot at a party on Morgan State University's campus, Baltimore police said.

Police officers found the wounded man after responding to a report of gunfire on Saturday night. Medics took him to a hospital.

A police department news release says the man was shot on the Baltimore campus during an unsanctioned homecoming "after party."

A man was shot at a party at Morgan State University in Baltimore. The man who was shot is not a student at the school.

Police didn't immediately identify any suspects in the shooting.

A Morgan State spokesperson told WJZ-TV that the wounded man isn't enrolled as a student at the university.