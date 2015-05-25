2 Texas school administrators on leave after students forced to drop pants over feces in gym

Officials say two North Texas school administrators are on leave after elementary students were forced to pull down their pants in class in efforts to find out who left feces in the gym.

Parents said the administrators separated the fourth and fifth grade boys from girls Monday and checked their underwear for evidence linking them to the mess on the gym floor.

WFAA-TV (http://bit.ly/1wGwiwN ) reported that some parents raised concerns at a board meeting Thursday night that the administrators went too far, while others said they did their best under the circumstances.

The Gustine Unified School District says two administrators are on leave following the incident. The superintendent is investigating the matter.

Gustine, with a population of about 460, is located 90 miles southwest of Fort Worth.

___

Information from: WFAA-TV, http://www.wfaa.com