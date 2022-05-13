2 sperm whales die within week in Florida Keys

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Two sperm whales have died within a week of each other in the Florida Keys, but officials didn’t immediately see a connection between the deaths.

National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration officials say a calf died after beaching itself on Key Largo last Wednesday.

Then an adult male, nearly 50 feet long, was found beached Tuesday night about 15 miles northeast of Key West.

The remains were towed to a nearby marina early Wednesday morning.

Officials say a necropsy on the calf determined that it likely died from being separated from its mother.

Officials were studying the adult corpse Wednesday, noting that the animal appeared to be emaciated.