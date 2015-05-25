2 sisters from Nebraska, Oklahoma, missing in Michigan found in good shape in remote area

Two sisters from Oklahoma and Nebraska who were missing for nearly two weeks in Michigan were found Friday near Lake Superior in a remote part of the Upper Peninsula where their car got stuck.

"They're walking. ... They're alive and well, just a little weak from being stuck for a couple weeks," said Sgt. Brent Rosten of the Michigan State Police.

A photo of Leslie Roy and Lee Marie Wright showed them eating food and keeping warm in state police coats after the rescue.

Their Ford Explorer became stuck near Crisp Point Lighthouse along Lake Superior, in a remote area of Luce County. The sisters stayed with the vehicle, which was spotted by a helicopter around 2:30 p.m., police said.

The women were being taken to a hospital to be checked by doctors. No details were released on what they ate or how they stayed warm. Overnight temperatures have been in the 20s or lower.

Roy, 52, of Valley, Nebraska, and Wright, 56, from Depew, Oklahoma, had been missing since April 11, when they checked out of a motel in Ishpeming after visiting relatives in the Upper Peninsula. They had planned to spend that night in Mackinaw City, a three-hour drive to Michigan's Lower Peninsula, but didn't arrive at their lodging.

When the search began, police said the women had told others about possibly visiting waterfalls and casinos on their way to the Lower Peninsula.