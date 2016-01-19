2 Orlando officers shoot man during incident at condo

Two police officers shot at a man who refused orders to drop his gun at an Orlando condominium complex.

Orlando Police Chief John Mina says the shooting happened Monday night during a suspicious incident call at Courtney Landing condos.

During a news conference, Mina said it was unclear how many times the officers fired their weapons. It also wasn't clear whether the man fired any shots.

The officers weren't injured. The man's condition wasn't immediately known.

After the shooting, Mina says a military veteran who lives at the complex came outside with a gun. But he immediately complied with orders to drop his weapon.

The race of the man and the officers wasn't released.

The officers are on administrative leave while the Florida Department of Law Enforcement investigates.