2 Mormon missionaries injured in Brussels attack return home

Two Mormon missionaries wounded in a bombing attack at the Brussels airport have returned to Utah to receive treatment in their home state.

Church officials said Tuesday that Mason Wells and Joseph Empey are at a Utah hospital. Two other missionaries injured in the March 22 blast, Richard Norbey of Utah and Fanny Clain of France, remain in Brussels.

Wells, Empey and Norbey won't be able to finish their missions for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, but Clain is expected to resume her service in the U.S. She was less seriously injured.

Wells suffered burns and severed his Achilles tendon. He also was close to the Boston Marathon bombing two years ago but wasn't injured.

Wells said last week from a Belgian hospital that he felt lucky to be alive.