2 more bikers in police custody in NYC motorcycle-SUV brawl; 1 charged with gang assault

Two more motorcyclists have been taken into police custody in connection with the videotaped beating of a New York City man by a gang of angry bikers.

The New York Police Department said Saturday that 35-year-old Robert Sims, of Brooklyn, has been charged with gang assault, weapons possession and other offenses related to last Sunday's attack on an SUV carrying a man, his wife and their young child.

Police say the bikers stopped the SUV on a highway, attacked the vehicle, then chased the driver and pulled him from the car after he plowed over a motorcyclist from Massachusetts while trying to escape.

Police detained another Brooklyn man Friday but said charges had not been filed.

Two other bikers were charged previously, though the case against one was dismissed.