2 Michigan state police officers shot while serving search warrant, officials say

Two Michigan state police officers were shot on Wednesday while serving a search warrant related to a cold case investigation, officials said.

Detective Sgt. Aaron Steensma was shot in the chest, and Trooper Daniel Thayer was shot in the chest and hand, state police confirmed in a news release. The officers were outside a home in Union Township around 11:15 a.m.

"When troopers announced their presence prior to making entry into the residence, the suspect leveled a long gun at the officers. They were attempting to take cover when the detective sergeant was shot in the chest and a trooper received a grazing wound to the hand," an earlier release said.

Detective Sgt. Steensma remains in serious but stable condition at Borgress Medical Center in Kalamazoo, where Michigan State Police Director Col. Kriste Kibbey Etue said he's "doing remarkably well for the seriousness of his injury."

Trooper Thayer, who was shot in the chest and hand, was saved by his ballistic vest. Michigan State Police said all officials who responded to the incident were wearing body armor when they came under fire.

Officials confirmed the suspect, who was not idenified, is deceased. It's unclear how the suspect died.

Gov. Rick Snyder earlier Wednesday tweeted to "Please keep [Steensma], his family and his colleagues in your thoughts and prayers. Thank you to all the men and women in law enforcement who are working hard to protect all of us every day."

The search warrant police were serving was related to an investigation surrounding 62-year-old Duane Finney's 2009 shooting death, Fox 17 reported.

An investigation is ongoing.