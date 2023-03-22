Expand / Collapse search
Missouri
Published

2 found dead in eastern Missouri home, suspect sought

MO police searching for person of interest in his early 20s

Associated Press
Two people were found dead inside an eastern Missouri home, and police are using drones in the search for a man they describe as a person of interest.

Two people were found dead in an eastern Missouri home. Police are searching for a man in his early 20s saying he is a person of interest. 

The victims were discovered Tuesday night at a home in Troy, about 55 miles northwest of St. Louis. Names and other details about the victims have not been released. Police have not disclosed how they died.

Police on Wednesday were searching for a man in his early 20s, calling him a potential witness and a person of interest.