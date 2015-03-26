2 firefighters killed in Philadelphia factory fire

Two firefighters were killed and three others were injured Monday after a massive fire inside an abandoned Philadelphia factory building engulfed two blocks.

The firefighters were reportedly trapped inside a furniture store that caught fire after embers from the burning warehouse blew onto the site.

Sources told Fox affiliate WTXF-TV that one of the dead firefighters was a lieutenant, while the other was the son of a firefighter. Their identities were not released.

The injured firefighters were saved by an urban rescue team and taken to Temple University Hospital. Their conditions were unknown.

Fire crews from all over the city responded early Monday to the alarm at the Thomas Buck Hosiery Factory in the Kensington area of the city. The blaze went to five alarms.

Homes were evacuated in the area as embers from the massive blaze drifted into the neighborhood, and evacuees were sent to a nearby church. Utility supplier PECO also cut power to the area around the warehouse.

The fire started at around 3:13 a.m. local time in the six-story building. Most of the structure collapsed as the blaze tore through the building, and flames spread to at least one other warehouse and two nearby homes.

Click fore more on this story from MyFoxPhilly.com

Warehouse Blaze Kills 2 Firefighters: MyFoxPHILLY.com

Newscore contributed to this report.