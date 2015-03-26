2 dozen arrested at Wells Fargo meeting, protest

Authorities have arrested about two dozen people who demonstrated inside and outside Wells Fargo's annual shareholders meeting.

San Francisco police Sgt. Mike Andraychak says police arrested 20 protesters. At least 14 of them were inside the meeting in the city's financial district Tuesday afternoon. Six others were arrested for trespassing.

Andraychak said the San Francisco Sheriff's Department arrested another four people.

The bank protest drew several hundred protesters, many associated with the Occupy Wall Street movement.

The demonstrators criticized the San Francisco-based company for pursuing home foreclosures, predatory lending, not paying enough taxes, and investing in private prison companies.

Wells Fargo & Co. spokesman Ruben Pulido says the company respects the protesters' right to gather but would work to keep its customers, employees and shareholders safe.