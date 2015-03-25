2 arrested after meth lab found at Florida hotel

Deputies responding to a call about credit card fraud found a meth lab at the Sawgrass Marriott in Ponte Vedra Beach.

Sgt. Chuck Mulligan of the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office told the Florida Times Union two people were in custody Thursday morning after the lab was discovered.

Authorities say a HAZMAT team and firefighters arrived at the hotel near Jacksonville about 3 a.m. and five rooms were evacuated.

No further details were immediately available.