More than 1,900 shipping containers lost near Hawaii, some containing 'dangerous goods'

The U.S. Coast Guard has cautioned sailors around Hawaii after more than 1,900 shipping containers fell off a Japanese-flagged ship last week, according to reports.

Rough weather off the coast of Hawaii caused the containers, some carrying “dangerous goods,” to fall into the waters, according to the Star Advertiser.

“The severe weather conditions caused the vessel to roll heavily, resulting in a yet-to-be determined number of containers to dislodge and fall into the ocean,” Ocean Network Express, a global shipping company, said in a statement.

The ship, One Apus, encountered gale-force winds and large swells approximately 1,840 miles off Hawaii, Port and Terminal reported.

The vessel was transporting cargo between Yantian, China, and Long Beach, Calif.

The containers may only scratch large vessels, but they could cause a fatal accident if a powerboat, fishing vessel or sailing vessel collided with one.

The number of “dangerous” containers was initially reported as 40, but by the end of the week had risen to 64. “Dangerous goods” can mean that the containers carry anything from fruit juice concentrates to fireworks or fertilizer, Civil Beat reported.

“We’re not really sure of the area of the shipping containers or how widespread it is,” said Petty Officer 3rd Class Ryan Fisher, a spokesman for Coast Guard District 14 in Honolulu. “We know that it was coming from China on its way to California, but that’s all the information we have at this time.”

“We will continue to monitor the situation and if need be we will intervene of course,” said Fisher. “But at the current moment, our only involvement has just been issuing that warning to the local mariners.”