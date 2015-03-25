19-year-old woman charged in abduction of 5-year-old girl from Philadelphia elementary school

Police say a 19-year-old woman has been charged in the abduction of a 5-year-old girl from her Philadelphia elementary school last month.

Special Victims Unit Capt. John Darby says Christina Regusters was charged Thursday night with kidnapping, conspiracy, aggravated assault, rape, and other offenses.

Police say she was one of four people questioned Thursday who live in a home several blocks from Bryant Elementary School in west Philadelphia. The other three were released, but Darby says the investigation is ongoing.

The girl was taken out of her classroom Jan. 14 by a woman posing as her mother. The child was found early the next morning at a playground about a mile away, wearing only a T-shirt.

A telephone listing for Regusters could not be located. It wasn't clear if she had an attorney.