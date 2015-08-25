Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

US
Published

160 Marines arrive in Bulgaria with tanks and artillery for regular training with NATO allies

By | Associated Press

BUCHAREST, Romania – U.S. Marines accompanied by tanks, artillery, and light-armored reconnaissance vehicles have arrived in Bulgaria, part of a plan to train with allies to improve weapons skills and anti-armor tactics.

The U.S. Marine Corps Forces said Tuesday some 160 Marines accompanied the tanks and artillery, which is traveling to the Novo Selo Training Range, a major military base in eastern Bulgaria, as part of the Black Sea Rotational Force. They will stay initially for three six-month rotations. No further details were immediately available.

The Black Sea Rotational Force is a semi-annual rotation of Marines and sailors under the U.S. European Command. It is based at the Mihail Kogalniceanu base in Romania near the Black Sea port of Constanta.