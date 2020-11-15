15 arrested in 'maritime smuggling event' near Mar-a-Lago

Fifteen foreign nationals – which consisted of 14 Haitians and one Bahamian – were arrested early Sunday morning in a "maritime smuggling event" near Mar-a-Lago, according to Chief Patrol Agent John R. Modlin from the Miami Sector the U.S. Border Patrol.

The group landed near Palm Beach and were taken into federal custody after they tried to run from authorities.

Border Patrol told CBS12 News in a statement: “Fortunately, no members of the group were injured during this dangerous journey across rough seas. Smugglers are not concerned with the safety of the people they are smuggling, rather they continue to put the lives of migrants at risk. We work with our investigative partners to prosecute the smugglers associated with these events. The event is still under investigation."

The group will be processed to be removed from the country, and their boat, a 26-foot Scarab, will be seized by federal authorities.

