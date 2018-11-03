$145M Texas border wall project awarded, Customs and Border Protection says

A $145 million construction project was awarded Wednesday to build roughly six miles of border wall in Texas, Customs and Border Protection (CBP) announced on Friday.

The agency, in conjunction with the Army Corps of Engineers, gave the multimillion-dollar job in the Border Patrol’s Rio Grande Valley Sector to SLSCO, CBP said in a news release.

Work on the project, also known by CBP as RGV-03, is expected to kick off in February, the agency said.

Among the anticipated work is the building and set up “of tactical infrastructure,” which includes “a reinforced concrete levee wall to the height of the existing levee, 18 feet tall steel bollards installed on top of the concrete wall, and vegetation removal along a 150 foot enforcement zone throughout the approximately six miles of levee wall system,” the news release said.

The area will also be equipped with detection technology and video surveillance, the agency said.

The Rio Grande Valley Sector has “high illegal cross border activity,” according to CBP.

“Once constructed, this levee wall system will serve as a persistent impediment to transnational criminal organizations, while still allowing river access for property owners, other federal/state/local officials, local emergency responders, and USBP,” the agency said.

“CBP continues to implement President Trump’s Executive Order 13767 -- also known as Border Security and Immigration Enforcement Improvements -- and continues to take steps to expeditiously plan, design, and construct a physical wall using appropriate materials and technology to most effectively achieve complete operational control of the southern border,” the agency continued.

The announcement from the CBP comes as a caravan of Central American migrants makes its way toward the U.S.-Mexico border, and as Trump has unveiled plans to deploy troops at the southern border.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.