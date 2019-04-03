Dirty dental utensils may have exposed Seattle schoolkids to risk of HIV, hepatitis B, C: reports

More than 1,000 students could be at risk for HIV and hepatitis B and C after getting dental care at 12 schools in and around Seattle, local reports said Tuesday.

The utensils, which were used to treat 1,250 kids at the schools’ dental clinics, weren’t properly sterilized, KING-TV reported.

The King County Department of Health said the risk was low, but recommended students who may have been exposed get tested, according to KING 5.

Neighborhood Care, which operates the clinics for low-income families, said in a statement in part, "We immediately re-trained all school-based dental staff in sterilization processes and policies. We will also reassure that all new and current dental assistants across the Neighborcare Health organization are following sterilization procedures.”

The testing will be provided to the students at no cost.