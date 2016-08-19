10 Ways to Improve Your Morning Routine

Follow Entrepreneur on Facebook to join the discussion on hot topics.

If the sound of your morning alarm is worse to you than nails on a chalkboard, and if the thought of sunbeams through your window is cringe-inducing, this article’s for you.

Just because you’re not a morning person doesn’t mean you can’t create a morning routine that would make early birds sing with joy. The tips below will make the early hours easier and, ideally, get you moving and more productive during the day.

1. Stretch.

After sleep during which you stay mainly sedentary for hours, taking the time to slowly move your muscles will be a satisfying start to the day. If it works for toddlers, who need more shut-eye than adults, it can work for you, too.

2. Start with protein instead of dairy.

Cereal may be a common breakfast, but it’s not the best choice for the early hours. Food is your body’s fuel, and protein might be a better choice. Try having a protein-rich meal like eggs instead. Your body will work harder to digest it -- making sleep less likely -- and it will provide you with the energy you need.

3. Start your morning the night before.

Spending a few minutes the night before to get prepared for the next day can save you a significant amount of time in the morning. Before going to bed, pick out what you’re wearing to work and make a quick to-do list with the essential things to get done the next day.

Not only will these actions save you time, but it can make the morning less stressful. That’s a win-win.

4. Let there be light.

5. Work out.

You knew this was coming, right?

6. Banish the snooze button.

Look, we get it. Your bed is warm and comfortable and cozy, and five extra minutes would be so nice. Still, the snooze button is not your friend. When your alarm goes off, it interrupts the REM cycle, and the repeated intrusions every 10 minutes only ensure that your body’s natural rhythm is off.

Set your alarm for when you need to get out of bed and resist the urge for a few extra minutes. It’s tough, but it’s better in the long run.

7. Wake up with pleasantness.

8. Drink water.

9. Get in a positive mindset.

Attitude is intangible, but it’s also invaluable. Having a positive outlook can make all the difference in your day, especially in the morning.

Saying a positive affirmation -- even something simple like, “I can take on this day” -- or making a list of three things you’re thankful for each morning will have you beginning each day on a high note and setting the tone for whatever follows.

10. Use technology for some extra help.

If you need a little assistance to make your morning the best it can be, your cellphone can help. There are plenty of apps that can make your early hours better.

From an app that tracks your sleep cycle (and wakes you during the lightest part) to one that offers endless smoothie recipes for breakfast there’s something out there for everyone. Time to make technology work for you.

