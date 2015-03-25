10 Ohio police officers reportedly reprimanded for urine bucket incident

Ten police officers in Ohio have reportedly been reprimanded after a video of one of the officers dunking his head into a bucket of urine was later posted on YouTube.

The News-Herald reports that Officer Phil Croucher, a 16-year Mentor Police Department veteran who carried out the act, was off-duty at an Oct. 14 Cleveland Browns football game when the incident occurred.

Croucher will be suspended two days, with one day held in abeyance upon completion of an alcohol evaluation, which will be arranged and paid for by the city, the newspaper reports.

The stunt, in which the nine other officers paid Croucher $50 each to perform, has been viewed on YouTube nearly 300,000 times.

“The fact money was collected for this ‘dare,’ should not detract from [Croucher] assuming final responsibility for this poor decision,” wrote Lt. Tom Powers, who conducted interviews with the officers involved.

Written reprimands were issued to Lt. Dan Molnar, Sgt. Dustin Richards, Sgt. Tim Nekic and Patrolmen Scott Bell, Bill Mackey, Richard Gerber, John Walker, Jason Myers and Chris Ivanovics, the newspaper reports.

