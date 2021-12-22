Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Illinois
Published

10 Illinois firefighters walk off job after man convicted of arson appointed new chief

Jerame Simmons pleaded guilty to arson more than 20 years ago when he was just 18

Pilar Arias
By Pilar Arias | Fox News
close
10 Illinois firefighters walk off job after man convicted of arson appointed new chief Video

10 Illinois firefighters walk off job after man convicted of arson appointed new chief

The board removed Chief John Rosenkranz from his post and replaced him with Assistant Chief Jerame Simmons.

Ten out of 13 firefighters with a volunteer Illinois department have quit after their chief was replaced by a man once convicted of arson.
 

Fire Chief John Rosenkranz was removed from his post and replaced with Assistant Chief Jerame Simmons, at a fire district board meeting in East Carondelet on Monday, FOX 2 reports. The newly-appointed fire chief pleaded guilty to arson more than 20 years ago when he was just 18. The two can be seen in video seated at the same table when the change was made.

Jerame Simmons is reportedly the son of Herb Simmons, who is the long-time director of the St. Clair County Emergency Management Agency. He was accused of setting fire to a vacant home and setting another, smaller fire, at Dupo High School. He served probation, but said Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker has since pardoned him.

SANTA ASSAULTED IN CHICAGO AREA AMID CRIME WAVE: ‘THEY’RE GOING TO BE ON THE NAUGHTY LIST'

Community members say they haven't forgotten what happened all those years ago.

"It’s a pardon. Still, the town remembers the school being set on fire," former fire captain Laura Rosenkranz, wife of the former chief, told the TV station. "The town remembers the house set on fire where we had firefighters fall and be injured."

CHICAGO STUDENTS DYING IN SHOOTINGS AT RECORD RATE BEFORE REACHING HIGH SCHOOL: REPORT

Former chief Rosenkranz called the decision, "appalling and disgusting." He doesn't believe the community will have adequate fire protection as a result of the mass resignations. He did not expect the replacement decision to come down days before Christmas.

Illinois firefighter hands in gear after man formerly convicted of arson made fire chief.

Illinois firefighter hands in gear after man formerly convicted of arson made fire chief. (FOX 2 (KTVI))

In a letter posted to Prairie Du Pont Volunteer Fire's Facebook page, the board of trustees said: "In taking this step, the board does not act lightly. While the board appreciates the prior service of Chief Rosenkranz, it has become apparent to the board over the last few months that a change in the fire department’s leadership is needed.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Rosenkranz said he was not given a reason behind his firing. Nearby fire department chiefs have said their departments would help fill any gaps in coverage left by the resignations.

Pilar Arias is a multimedia journalist with more than 10 years of experience in broadcast, digital and print production. She enjoys covering a wide variety of topics. Follow her on Twitter: @PilarFOXNews.

Your Money