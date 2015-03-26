1 killed, at least 1 hurt in crash of small plane in western Colorado

MARBLE, Colo. (AP) — Authorities say one person has been killed and one was critically injured in the crash of a single-engine airplane in western Colorado.

The Federal Aviation Administration says the plane crashed at about 7 a.m. Sunday near Marble, 125 miles west of Denver.

FAA spokesman Mike Fergus says the cause of the crash isn't known. Federal investigators are heading to the scene.

Fergus says three people were aboard. He says the two survivors have been taken to a hospital, one with critical injuries. Fergus did not know the status of the other person.

No names have been released.

Crews from Gunnison County, Pitkin County and the Carbondale Fire Department responded.

FAA records say the plane was a Beech G35 built in 1956 and owned by William Fritts of Osceola, Mo. No one answered the phone at Fritts' home Sunday.

