1 killed, 3 hurt in oil well explosion in North Dakota

A man died and three others were injured in an oil well explosion in western North Dakota, officials said.



The McKenzie County Sheriff's Department said 52-year-old Johnny Stassinos of Rock Springs, Wyoming, died Saturday afternoon from injuries suffered that morning at a well site operated by XTO Energy Inc. near Watford City.



Officials said 28-year-old Daniel Montes of Fruita, Colorado, and 27-year-old Richard Maheu of Rock Springs, Wyoming, were airlifted to the Regions Burn Center in St. Paul, Minnesota, where they were listed in critical condition. Authorities said 40-year-old Justin Pyle of Grand Junction, Colorado, was treated for minor injuries at a Watford City hospital and later released.



XTO Energy is a subsidiary of ExxonMobil. A spokeswoman said the men were contractors working for companies that do maintenance on oil wells.