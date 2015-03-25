1 injured in shooting during King parade in Jackson, Miss.; suspect sought

Police in Mississippi's state capital were on the lookout for a man who shot another man during a parade honoring the memory of Martin Luther King Jr.

Jackson police spokeswoman Colendula Green said it happened Saturday, shortly after noon, in the general area of the parade but not directly on the parade route.

Green said the 23-year-old victim was in stable condition at University of Mississippi Medical Center with a wound to the chest. His identity was not released. An unidentified man was questioned about the shooting and then released. No other injuries were reported.