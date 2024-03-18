Expand / Collapse search
1 dead, 1 hurt after homemade plane crashes in Arizona

Incident reported near Gila Bend Municipal Airport in Maricopa County, AZ

Associated Press
Published
An experimental, homemade plane crashed about 70 miles southwest of Phoenix, killing one person and seriously injuring another, authorities said.

The plane went down about 9:45 a.m. Sunday near the Gila Bend Municipal Airport with two people aboard, the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

It wasn’t immediately clear if the plane was taking off or landing at the time of the crash.

One person was reported dead and a second seriously injured following a homemade plane crash in central Arizona. (Fox News)

Sheriff’s officials said one person was pronounced dead at the scene and the other was airlifted to a hospital for treatment of undisclosed injuries. Authorities did not release the two people's names.

The plane was an Experimental Amateur Built Air Creation Twin aircraft, the National Transportation Safety Board said in a statement Sunday.

NTSB officials were expected to be at the airport Monday and the Federal Aviation Administration was also planning to investigate.