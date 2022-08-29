Expand / Collapse search
1 dead, 1 critically injured in shooting at Montana bar

A man shot two people after an altercation at a bar in Martin City, Montana

Associated Press

Authorities said a man shot two people, killing one and leaving the other seriously injured, following a weekend altercation at a bar in northwestern Montana near Glacier National Park.

Flathead County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded early Saturday morning to the South Fork Saloon in Martin City and found a woman had been killed and a man injured, the sheriff's office said.

A man killed one woman and seriously injured one man after opening fire in a Montana bar.  (Fox News)

A 40-year-old man was arrested at the scene and booked into the county jail for suspected deliberate homicide and attempted deliberate homicide. The suspect was due to make an initial court appearance Monday.

Martin City is a tourist town of about 500 people located roughly 20 miles northeast of Kalispell.