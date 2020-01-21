Expand / Collapse search
1 critically injured in shooting at Los Angeles’ Century City mall: report

Edmund DeMarche
By Edmund DeMarche | Fox News
LOS ANGELES-- An unidentified person was in critical condition late Monday after a shooting inside a restaurant at the Century City Mall in Los Angeles, a report said.

CBS Los Angeles reported that the shooting occurred at about 10:20 p.m., local time, at Javier’s restaurant. A police source told the station that they are searching for up to eight suspects who fled the location. NBC's affiliate reported that Santa Monica Boulevard was shut down at Century Park West due to police presence.

The Westfield Century City is home to high-end retailers like Breitling, Eataly and Tiffany & Co.

