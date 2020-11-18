National Geographic's best places for world travel in 2021

Adventure awaits, post-pandemic.

Travel plans aboard may be canceled in 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic, but National Geographic's “Best of the World 2021” list will transport jet setters to dreamy escapes they can book when the time is right.

The list features 25 awe-inspiring destinations for post-pandemic travel encouraging readers to “Dream now, go later.”

“While the pandemic has brought our journeys to a standstill, it has not quieted our curiosity. Ahead of a new year – with the promise of a return to travel – we are eager to share these 25 timely tales of timeless places that will define our future itineraries,” National Geographic editors explain.

The list highlights Katmai National Park in Alaska, mountains and beaches in the Caribbean’s Dominica; hiking in Argentina’s Los Glaciares National Park and Spain’s Victoria, which is also called Gasteiz, its Basque name, to take in the sounds of emerging jazz artists.

Nat Geo’s roster of destinations is separated by five different categories including Adventure, Nature, Culture, Sustainability and Family.

The 2021 list features a special focus on cities and nations that are reportedly experiencing a racial reckoning and moving the needle on diversity and inclusion efforts. Among them is Tulsa, Okla., where the city is introducing Greenwood Rising, its new “Black Wall Street” history center that will be a hub for speakers and events in the city’s Historic Greenwood District that was devastated by racial violence.

Check out the full list of destinations here.