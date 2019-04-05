Woman with Down syndrome achieves flight attendant dreams with Jetstar Airways

One young Australian woman with Down syndrome achieved her dream of serving as a flight attendant, with a little help from Jetstar Airways.

“My passion about being a flight attendant is making people happy,” Georgia Knoll of Queensland said on the special day she hit the high skies as an official, honorary airline staffer, as per a Jetstar video.

Back in November, footage of Knoll practicing all the right moves of a bona fide flight attendant – from distributing snacks to donning a safety mask – went viral on Facebook after being posted by her sister, Kathryn, The Epoch Times reports.

“I thought ‘I’ll just tag some companies, and if something comes of it it’ll be lots of fun," Kathryn said, "and then Jetstar contacted us and said ‘We’d love to have her on, can we sort something out here?’”

Fast-forward to the present and Knoll recently spent a day with the carrier, serving with the cabin crew. Video footage shared by Jetstar of the April 3 adventure has since been viewed over 448,000 times on Facebook.

Accompanied by her mother, Debra, the 25-year-old woman was welcomed by Jetstar staffers at the airport and was outfitted in a sharp uniform. Knoll pitched in for a 590-mile flight from Brisbane to Mackay, helping to greet passengers, assist with a safety demonstration and serve passengers, as per the Times.

As evidenced in the heartwarming clip, the sweet young lady was clearly over the moon throughout the “awesome” experience.

“She’s very passionate about people all being treated the same,” Debra said. “I think it tells society that you don’t put limitations on people.”

“It’s good to be Down syndrome,” Knoll added. “It’s who I am.”

“I’m just trying to break through barriers… [to] push everything aside, just be yourself,” she continued.

Jetstar flight attendant Nicky, meanwhile, said it was a joy to have Knoll around for the day.

“Georgia is so full of life and is great with our customers, she was such a fantastic addition to our team and we all felt so lucky to have her spend the day with us,” Nicky said, as per Yahoo News.

Social media commenters, too, lobbied for Knoll to join the airline as a full-time staffer.

“Why was this just for a day, she seems to have nailed it!” one fan wrote.

“It would be great if Georgia got to join the Jetstar team permanently. Such an inspiration! Well done Jetstar,” another agreed.

“Awesome! They should give her a real job as a flight attendant! You go girl!” another cheered.