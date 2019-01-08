Woman at Fort Lauderdale Airport recorded screaming at JetBlue employee, calling him a 'rapist' and claiming to have gun

A woman was arrested at the Fort-Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport Sunday after screaming at and threatening a JetBlue crew member at the gate.

Video of the incident went viral on Instagram after being shared by Dre London, who was at the airport during the time of the arrest.

PHO RESTAURANT WITH 'OFFENSIVE' SIGN CLAIMS CITY OFFICIALS SIGNED OFF ON PUN-FILLED NAME MONTHS AGO

The unnamed passenger is standing at a JetBlue counter near the gate, shouting and jumping up and down as she verbally assaults the employee.

“Who does that to a woman like me? Get me out of this f----d up place, you rapist. Get me out of here, get me out of here,” she yells.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

She also screams that she has a gun and is homeless. Moments later, she grabs her bag and walks off.

WARNING: VIDEO CONTAINS GRAPHIC LANGUAGE

In a second video, the woman is seen sitting on the ground being detained by several law enforcement officials.

A spokesperson for JetBlue told Fox News the woman was denied boarding from her flight for being drunk.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“On January 6, crewmembers at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport requested assistance from local law enforcement was requested after a customer was denied boarding for indications of intoxication and became disruptive,” the spokesperson said.

The airport did not return Fox News’ request for comment.