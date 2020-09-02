Whisky Hotel to open in Los Angeles with whiskey fountain

Forget smoking or non-smoking, this hotel may need to offer rooms neat or on the rocks.

A whiskey-themed hotel, appropriately named The Whisky Hotel, is in the works in Los Angeles.

The seven-story building, which is currently in the early stages of construction, will include 134 rooms and is expected to open in Hollywood in 2022, What Now Los Angeles reported.

Guests will receive a complimentary serving of whiskey as they arrive, according to the report. The hotel will also include a whiskey fountain in the lobby, minibars in the rooms and a rooftop bar and restaurant.

It’s being developed by Adolfo Suaya, a restaurateur behind a variety of bars and restaurants throughout Los Angeles.

“The Whisky Hotel aims to carve a niche in the growing whiskey tourism industry and plans to do so by providing a unique experience for connoisseurs and amateurs alike,” a spokesperson for Suaya told What Now Los Angeles.

There will even be a whiskey sommelier on staff to “help guests expand their palates,” according to the report.

This will be a first for Los Angeles, but if a whiskey hotel sounds like a great vacation, there are already some others out there to visit. As Food & Wine reported, there are several Scotch whisky hotels in Scotland, and another opened in London last fall.

