VACATION DESTINATIONS
Popular Fort Lauderdale venue bans spring breakers under 23

The Wharf's new policy aims to control crowds and slow the spread of coronavirus

By Ann W. Schmidt | Fox News
A popular party spot in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, is restricting who will be allowed in during the spring break season.

On Friday, The Wharf Fort Lauderdale posted an announcement on social media, saying it won’t admit any out-of-state spring breakers under the age of 23. 

"During Spring Break season #WharfFTL will be 23+ for all guests with out-of-state ID," the announcement said.  

According to the South Florida Sun Sentinel, the venue had also posted a sign near the entrance on Friday night that says: "Must be 23+ to enter with out of state ID."

The newspaper reported that The Wharf’s new policy is designed to avoid huge crowds and slow the spread of coronavirus

According to the venue’s Facebook post, "walk-ups are welcome," but reservations are recommended in order to get guaranteed admission. 

A popular venue in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, announced Friday that it won’t admit out-of-state visitors younger than 23 during the spring break season. (iStock)

"Masks must be worn at all times while walking through common areas and when not eating or drinking," the post said.

Emi Guerra, a co-owner of The Wharf, told the Sun-Sentinel that the bar would operate at 50-60% capacity. 

According to the newspaper, The Wharf closed "for months" in 2020 because of the pandemic and when it opened for just two days in November, it was cited by health officials a few times after pictures of the venue were posted online showing unmasked patrons who weren’t following social distancing rules.

When it reopened in January, the venue had more coronavirus safety measures in place, including a single entrance and exit, and more distancing between seating areas, the Sun-Sentinel reported.

Ann Schmidt is a Lifestyle reporter for Fox News.