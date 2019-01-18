Well-traveled kids more likely to be successful, survey finds

Want your kids to excel at school and become successful? Take them on vacation.

A new survey of teachers found that 74 percent of educators believe travel has “a very positive impact on students’ personal development.”

The study, which surveyed 1,500 American teachers, also found that the majority (56 percent) believe that travel positively influences a child’s education and career directly, with 53 percent saying travel enhances their understanding of the curriculum and 54 percent saying it boosts their academic performance.

How? Kids who are encouraged to step out of their comfort zone and experience other cultures are known to display higher levels confidence and independence, are more likely to question things and display intellectual curiosity and are more willing to learn and explore.

Educators also said well-traveled students are more tolerant, respectful, sensitive and cooperative.

And while teachers concede it is costly for parents (76 percent strongly agreed financial resources represent the biggest barrier), they also said parents who make sure their kids are well-traveled will get a return on their investment. Forty-two percent said they believe that kids who have visited different countries are more attractive to college admission recruiters.

The survey was commissioned by the Student and Youth Travel Association.