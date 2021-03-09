Virgin Voyages announces third cruise ship, which will set sail in 2022

There’s a new ship in the Virgin Voyages fleet.

On Monday, the new cruise line from Richard Branson’s Virgin Group announced the name of its third ship: Resilient Lady.

The ship is expected to take its first journey in summer 2022 and will sail the Mediterranean Sea, according to a blog post from Virgin Group. Resilient Lady is Virgin Voyages’ second ship to sail the Mediterranean, following Valiant Lady.

DISNEY CRUISE LINE RESPONDS TO LAWSUIT CLAIMING PASSENGERS CONTRACTED CORONAVIRUS ON SHIP

Branson also helped announce the new ship in a video posted on Twitter on Tuesday.

"I’m absolutely thrilled to introduce you to Resilient Lady Virgin Voyages’ newest ship in our growing fleet," Branson said in the clip.

"Setting sail from Athens, Greece, Resilient Lady will be taking you on irresistible voyages in the Greek Isles and unforgettable adventures in the Adriatic Sea," he added. "Sailing in the Med is such an extraordinary experience and we can’t wait for you to join us on a voyage to these beautiful destinations."

CRUISE LINES OFFER ‘ALASKA LAND VACATIONS’ THIS SUMMER AS CANADIAN PORTS REMAIN CLOSED TO TOURISTS

According to the blog post, Resilient Lady will have two different seven-night journeys on the Mediterranean Sea.

The ship’s Greek Isles itinerary will begin in Athens and passengers will get to visit the islands of Santorini, Rhodes, Crete and Mykonos, with an overnight stay in Mykonos.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Resilient Lady’s Adriatic itinerary will also start in Athens but will arrive at the Croatian city of Dubrovnik on the third day of the trip, before heading on to the city of Kotor, Montenegro, the Greek island of Corfu, and the Greek city of Argostoli, according to the Virgin Group blog post.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Welcoming Resilient Lady to our fleet and revealing these amazing itineraries sets the tone for the most memorable summer voyage," Tom McAlpin, Virgin Voyages’ CEO and president said in a statement. "We know the time to travel is on the horizon, and Virgin Voyages is here so that we can keep dreaming of irresistible vacations ahead."