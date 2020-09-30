Virgin Voyages cancels upcoming adults-only cruises in November

Sorry, adults, no cruising for you.

It’s a very uncertain time for the cruise industry. Major cruise lines shuttered operations several months ago in response to the coronavirus pandemic, and most ships are still docked, with operators awaiting guidance from government officials on resuming before the holiday season.

Virgin Voyages, meanwhile, has already confirmed to Fox News that it has canceled all of its scheduled November cruises.

“We remain excited for the future of Virgin Voyages and the epic sea change it will bring to cruising," a spokesperson for Virgin Voyages said in a statement shared with Fox News. "The team have announced Voyage Well plans and remain focused on the well-being of sailors and crew. Right now we are working closely with the industry and the CDC on the right time to start sailing again, and as a result have made the decision to cancel our November sailings.”

Guests affected by the cancelations will be entitled to refunds or credits, per the Virgin Voyages site.

The statement continues, “Virgin Voyages will be offering all impacted sailors a variety of generous and flexible options as a way of showing our gratitude for their ongoing support and belief in our brand. We know with certainty that we are a resilient global community and will emerge for a bright future, together. We are committed to being flexible, understanding and human at all times. That's the Virgin way.”

Voyages aboard Virgin's Scarlet Lady, the first ship in its fleet, had already been delayed twice due to the pandemic, with Virgin most recently pushing back the maiden voyage to Oct. 16, Cruise Radio reports.

Virgin Voyages is notable among cruise lines for its plans to run 18-and-older-only cruises.