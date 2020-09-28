Cruise lines await CDC decision on possible extension of 'no-sail' order

While the airlines anxiously await a potential second round of government aid, another big segment of the travel world is also on pins and needles this week.

The cruise industry in the U.S., under a No-Sail Order by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention since March due to the coronavirus pandemic, is hoping the Sept. 30 deadline for that order expires quietly and it can again return to the waters and conduct business.

Though some cruise lines have set sail in Europe, ships carrying more than 250 guests are not allowed to cruise within the U.S.

Cruise companies just want back in the water, and CruiseRadio.net noted the plans for health and safety protocols set forth last week by the Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA) on behalf of all its members, as well as a separate one called the Healthy Sail Plan put together by Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings and Royal Caribbean Group.

The Norwegian/Royal Caribbean plan, by government officials and infectious disease experts, outlined 74 steps that the cruise lines would specifically do in order to guarantee the safety of passengers as best it could.

The CDC had sought public comment for a 60-day period that has since ended regarding whether the no-sail order should be lifted.

The agency received thousands of responses, although Royal Caribbean International president and CEO Michael Bayley said the process was skewed by a group of anti-cruisers that overloaded the CDC website with negative comments.