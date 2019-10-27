Virgin Mary statues at Connecticut haunted house spark outrage, confusion

This is why it’s important not to mix up holidays.

A haunted house attraction in Connecticut reportedly found itself in the center of a controversy thanks to some poorly placed statues meant for a future Christmas decoration.

The Nightmare on Wolcott Street in Waterbury decided to cover two statues of the Virgin Mary with sheets at the request of the mayor’s office, WTKR reported. Apparently, some locals mistook the statues as being part of the attraction and found it to be disrespectful.

The owners of the haunted house attraction took to Facebook to explain the situation. Their post began, “First we want to apologize to anyone who's been offended by the pic of the statues. They have nothing and will never have anything to do with Nightmare On Wolcott Street. That's why they're placed on the back dock in front of the restoration shop and not at our front entrance of Nightmare on Wolcott Street.”

The owners went to explain that most visitors wouldn’t even see the statues, except for customers that park in their lot. They also confirmed to Fox News that the statues had been sitting in that location for about five years and hadn't ever been connected with the Halloween attraction until this year.

“Our blessed mother has never and will never be part of our haunted attraction,” the post continued. “They're placed where they are at the restoration shop because we're planning to restore them and use them for an upcoming 2020 Christmas nativity scene. Isn't passing judgment before knowing the facts one of the biggest issues in today's society? All it does is cause chaos like this. The statues will be covered while Nightmare on Wolcott Street is open in hopes to bring some peace to this matter!!! Thank you!”

Renee Dearborn spoke with Fox News and confirmed the confusion had been cleared up. Thankfully, the controversy didn't seem to hurt business. While the weekend before Halloween usually has been busy, Dearborn confirmed that they saw an uptick in business this year.

Dearborn said she wanted to clarify that she couldn't attribute it all to the attraction's recent press. According to her, about half of the visitors hadn't even heard of the controversy.

She also confirmed to Fox News that once the last ticket is sold for the haunted house attraction, the plastic wrap will be coming off the statues.