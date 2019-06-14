Fans wait 10 hours to ride new Harry Potter roller coaster at Universal Orlando

“Harry Potter” fans probably wish they could cast a spell to avoid these lines.

Super fans of the popular book and movie series stood in line for more than 10 hours waiting to try out the new Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure ride, which opened Thursday at Universal Orlando.

The park opened at 9 a.m. and, by 9:30, the wait for the highly anticipated ride had already reached 10 hours. Around 2 p.m., once it started raining, the wait was at five hours.

For the ride guests get in either a motorbike or its sidecar for a tour through the Forbidden Forest, a forest that grows near Hogwarts School and is home to magical creatures like unicorns and pixies, My News 13 reported.

The ride, which is now the longest coaster in Florida, reportedly has a 17-foot drop and seven launches.

"It combines innovative coaster thrill moments with dark ride story moments, and the experience runs 3 minutes long, but people have been telling us it feels like a 5-minute ride just because of the diversity and thrills and story moments coming together," said Gary Blumenstein, creative director at Universal Creative, to My News 13.

Though the ride only clocks in at three minutes, those who have experienced the newest coaster seem to think it’s worth the hours-long wait.

The Hagrid ride replaced the Dragon Challenge roller coaster at the Wizarding World of Harry Potter, which opened nearly a decade ago.

The new Hagrid ride is not the only highly anticipated attraction that opened this summer.

In California, Disneyland finally opened its Star Wars: Galaxy Edge park. The park will also open at Disney World in August.