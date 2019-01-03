Spirit Airlines not using water from Cleveland airport following reports of sick passengers

Spirit Airlines isn’t taking any chances at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport.

On Wednesday, the carrier confirmed to Fox 8 Cleveland that it would not be utilizing CLE’s potable water until further notice, following reports that six Frontier Airlines passengers became sick after passing through the airport on Tuesday.

"At this point we have no record of any Guests becoming sick from the water situation at Cleveland Hopkins International,” Spirit said in a statement obtained by the outlet. “Spirit Airlines will not be putting any potable water from the airport on our aircraft until this situation has been resolved."

On Wednesday afternoon, the City of Cleveland confirmed in a news release that officials from the Cleveland Department of Public Health, Cleveland Water and Cleveland airport were investigating "all potential causes" for the illness, which struck the Frontier passengers on a flight between Cleveland and Tampa.

The statement added that all six of the passengers will be interviewed to try to determine a cause for the ailment, which has not yet been identified. The travelers were treated by emergency workers upon landing in Tampa.

The City of Cleveland also confirmed that water tests will be conducted in and around the airport, and that all drinking fountains on Concourse A were immediately closed following reports that the passengers may have all used the same fountain prior to their flight.

The six travelers all reported coming down with the illness onboard Frontier flight 1397 on Tuesday afternoon.

A fellow passenger who spoke to Fox 8 claimed they were complaining of nausea, and at least one vomited.

As seen in footage shared by WFLA, the rest of the passengers were held on the aircraft after landing in Tampa.