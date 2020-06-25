United Airlines adds thermometers to flight attendant uniforms

Wings pin, name badge…. thermometer?

United Airlines is now requiring flight attendants to carry a personal thermometer for self-assessment health checks as the coronavirus health crisis continues.

“The thermometer is part of our self-assessment requirements in our continued efforts to help ensure a safe travel experience for our customers and employees,” a spokesperson for United told Fox News of the new mandatory uniform item on Thursday morning.

The Chicago-based carrier also recently tweeted that employees are required to receive temperature checks before starting their work day, aided by the use of infrared camera technology.

“As we go back to work and as more people go through the airport, we like knowing that our employees are safe and by default, our customers are safer,” a United employee named Laura, who works in airport operations San Francisco International Airport (SFO,) explained in a short video. “Everyone can be assured that we're doing everything we can to maintain a safe environment.”

“I feel much safer coming to work knowing that everybody entering the complex has been tested,” echoed a United staffer named Sylvester, who works in technical operations at SFO.

Before resuming flight service to dozens of U.S. and Canadian destinations in July, United recently bolstered its safety protocols for passengers with the implementation of health self-assessment questionnaires. At check-in, customers will now be asked to complete a “Ready-to-Fly” checklist as part of the airline’s CleanPlus initiative.

Amid the pandemic, passengers must review a checklist of 13 items and “accept” that none of them apply – such as having a cough, fever, shortness of breath, or other such symptoms related to COVID-19. Guests must also confirm they have not been diagnosed with the virus in the last 21 days or had contact with someone experiencing symptoms in the past 14 days.

As part of the increased safety measures, passengers will also be required to both agree to and wear a mask while on board.

At this time, temperature checks are not required for passengers as part of the “Ready to Fly” initiative.

