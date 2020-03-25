United Airlines slashes domestic travel further due to coronavirus pandemic

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

United Airlines made another giant slash to domestic flights on Wednesday as the travel industry continues to readjust due the coronavirus pandemic.

The airline announced it would be cutting flights throughout the U.S. by 52 percent overall, a further reduction from the previous 42 percent of travel.

The cuts are the latest in a string of setbacks for United, which also previously announced it would be reducing international flights by 90 percent and only offering service six times daily to Asia, Australia, Latin America, the Middle East and Europe.

"Our overall capacity will now be down 68 percent overall," United said in a statement.

The airline also added that it is working with the U.S. State Department and local state and city governments to operate flights to destinations that have been impacted by travel restrictions and bring Americans back to the United States if they are stuck abroad.