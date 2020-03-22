With coronavirus stranding some travelers, United reinstates some international flights

Traveling is going to be much more complicated for a little while.

As airlines are facing a significant decrease in the demand for travel due to the global coronavirus pandemic, many are significantly scaling back international flights. For some travelers, however, this has created a situation where simply getting home is going to be much more difficult than it needs to be.

United recently announced that it will be reinstating some international flights to help these travelers. This news comes after the airline revealed that its international schedule will be reduced by about 90 percent for the month of April.

On its website, United stated it will still be flying "six daily operations" to and from Asia, Australia, Latin America, the Middle East, and Europe.

In the statement, United reminds travelers that "this remains a fluid situation, but United continues to play a role in connecting people and uniting the world, especially in these trying times."

The airline also announced that it will be reinstating some international flights for customers who need help getting home.

Through March 27th, United will have six reinstated international routes. Flights from Amsterdam, Munich, Brussels, and Sao Paulo will fly to Newark/New York. There will also be flights from London to Washington, D.C., and Frankfurt to San Francisco.

Through March 29th, United will also have flights from Seoul to San Francisco.

The statement concludes, "In destinations where government actions have barred us from flying, we are actively looking for ways to bring customers who have been impacted by travel restrictions back to the United States. This includes working with the U.S. State Department and the local governments to gain permission to operate service."