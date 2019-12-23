United Airlines jet makes rough landing at Denver International Airport

Passengers aboard a United Airlines flight from Newark, N.J., to Denver on Sunday evening reported a jarring landing before a pilot announced that the plane’s landing gears may have collapsed.

Denver’s KDVR reported that fire crews at the airport responded to flight 2429 and shuttles from the plane to the terminal are being provided. There were no reported injuries.

A spokeswoman from the airline told the station that the flight had a “mechanical issue upon landing.”

Customers have been transported to the terminal and the plane is being inspected.

Scott Lowe, a passenger, told the station that he heard a loud clunk and then saw sparks coming from the left side of the plane.