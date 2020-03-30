TSA lists airports where 61 screeners tested positive for coronavirus

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

The Transportation Security Administration said Sunday that a total of 61 screening officers have tested positive for COVID-19 and posted a list of airports and shifts that they worked prior to their diagnosis.

EXPERT: HOW TO PREVENT CATCHING CORONAVIRUS

The agency said that passengers who believe they may have been in contact with the employee are encouraged to reach out to their healthcare provider.

“CDC recommends that post-exposure health management measures for asymptomatic exposed individuals continue until 14 days after the last potential exposure,” the statement read.

Travel in the U.S. has taken a dramatic dip since the beginning of the outbreak. According to the TSA’s latest checkpoint travel numbers, 203,858 people were screened at checkpoints across the country on March 26. One year ago, in contrast, 2,487,162 people were screened on the same weekday.

CLICK FOR THE LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS

The U.S. Senate last week passed a massive $2 trillion recovery package that is aimed at preventing an economic free fall during the coronavirus outbreak, and part of the package includes funding for U.S. airlines, which have suffered major loses.

Domestic and international flights in the U.S. are estimated to have dropped by around 68 percent in April due to coronavirus-related travel restrictions, Reuters reported.

Besides the 61 screening officers who worked at airports from New York City to Seattle, the agency said 22 non-screening employees with “relatively limited interaction with the traveling public” have also tested positive.

GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“TSA officers remain dedicated to their mission to ensure that travelers can get to their destinations as safely and securely as possible,” the statement read.

Fox News' Brie Stimson and Janine Puhak contributed to this report