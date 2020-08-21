Expand / Collapse search
TSA collects nearly $1M forgotten by passengers

The agency added up $926,030.44 in left behind money

Alexandra Deabler
By Alexandra Deabler | Fox News
It pays to be TSA.

The Transportation Security Administration collected nearly $1 million in unclaimed money passengers left behind after going through security checkpoints.

The unclaimed money is deposited into a special fund for aviation security programs.

The unclaimed money is deposited into a special fund for aviation security programs. (iStock)

The agency added up $926,030.44 in loose change and paper money from passengers during the 2019 fiscal year, $18,899.09 of which came from foreign currency.

According to a press release shared with Fox News, the top five airports for forgotten change were John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York, which found $98,110; San Francisco International Airport had $52,668.70; Miami International Airport with $47,694.03; Nevada’s McCarran International Airport had $44,401.76; and Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport with $40,218.19.

“It is always TSA’s goal to reunite travelers with items they have left behind at checkpoints. If someone returns to the checkpoint within a short timeframe to claim an item that they left behind, it is easily returned to them,” the TSA wrote.

Passengers can also contact TSA’s lost and found offices.

The unclaimed money is deposited into a special fund for aviation security programs, according to the agency.

Although the number seems high, it was actually a decrease from the previous fiscal year, which had collected $960,105.49.

