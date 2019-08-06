Travel blogger removed, arrested in Athens for allegedly ‘breaching sexual decency’ with dress

A travel blogger was removed from the Acropolis of Athens in Greece after being falsely accused of “breaching sexual decency,” she claims.

British citizen Adebola Sowemimo was visiting the historical site when she said she was pushed out of a museum building and accused by a guard – who she called a racist – of lifting up her skirt and flashing other tourists.

"Police were called and a false testament was made against me that I was lifting my skirt and flashing my body to the public. This is a LIE,” she wrote on Twitter.

According to Twitter, the blogger said she was arrested based on an allegation from a guard who claimed to have video footage of her lifting up her dress. She was taken to the police station, where she was allegedly denied both a lawyer and a translator.

While at the station, Sowemimo asked for the footage, which she claims the Acropolis guard never turned over.

Though the blogger shared a photo of herself at the Acropolis in a sheer white dress – which many on Twitter have stated as being the issue – she said it was not for her attire, but that she was accused of flashing others and “breaching sexual decency” while at the site.

“There is a lot of comments coming out about the dress. The reason why I was arrested wasn't because I wore the dress it was because a guard @ the Acropolis made a false statement that I lifted my dress and was showing it to kids and adults. I would never do such a thing,” she wrote on Twitter.

"This was not because of the dress. I was still wearing the dress when I was at court and the judges didn't see anything wrong with it,” she added.

Sowemimo accused the guard of making the claims against her because he was racist.

Other Greek residents and tourists defended Sowemimo’s clothing and slammed Greece as being a corrupt country.

Despite the stressful incident, Sowemimo shared that she was acquitted by the judge and given no fine.