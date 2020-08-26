Tourist in Venice pushed off boat by other passengers for refusing to wear mask, video shows

If this boat’s a-rockin’, it’s because people are physically fighting over Italy’s mask mandate.

A tourist in Venice was booted from a water taxi on Friday after he reportedly tried to circumvent a mask requirement, drawing the ire of other passengers and almost coming to blows with another when he tried to reenter the boat, according to local reports.

The passenger, believed to be a German tourist, needed to be forced off the public ferry after allegedly removing his mask multiple times, and occasionally laughing at the operators who attempted to enforce the rule, local outlet Corriere Del Veneto reported.

Footage of the altercation shows the alleged rule-breaker first being pushed out of the boat — known locally as the vaporetto — by a man in a blue shirt. He then appears to get into a shoving match with another man in a button-up shirt, who blocks him from attempting to re-board. The man in the button-up shirt is soon restrained by others on the boat, presumably to prevent another physical altercation with the tourist.

The incident went down at the San Zaccaria vaporetto stop near Venice’s famed Piazza San Marco, Correire Del Veneto reported.

The vaporetto eventually departed from the stop without the tourist onboard.

Masks, meanwhile, are currently a requirement for all Italian citizens using public transportation, The Independent reported. Anyone outside between the hours of 6 p.m. and 6 a.m. is also required to wear a mask in public outdoor spaces.