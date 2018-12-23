Huge insect discovered inside suitcase at Atlanta airport
A strange stowaway was discovered at Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport this week.
Airport officials say they discovered an African millipede inside a traveler's suitcase Tuesday morning.
Regal, a member of the CBP's Beagle Brigade, alerted his handler to a checked bag at baggage claim.
The nearly 6-inch bug was collected and secured while officials find a place to house the insect.
The couple who owned the suitcase were on a flight from Johannesburg, South Africa and were heading to South Carolina.
They said they had no idea the giant bug was in their suitcase.